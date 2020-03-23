Tucson man reunited with late brother’s ring 18 years later

TUCSON - A Tucson man was moved to tears after meeting someone who found his late brothers post graduate naval academy nearly two decades after it went missing.

That special ring was found on the side of the road about 18 years after it was lost.

Steve Lochowitz said he lost the ring right before his brothers memorial in San Diego.

The ring was his brother's, Rick Lochowitz, a navy veteran, who died after being hit by a drunk driver in Illinois back in 2000.

"The day of the memorial, I couldn't find the ring," Lochowitz said, "It was gone, it was vanished. Of course I thought someone stole it. We kind of tore things apart. Called security. At that point it was like Rick has it back, it was part of the universe, no longer mine."

Little did he know the ring would turn up on the side of the road about 30 miles away from where he said he last saw it. It was found on the anniversary of Rick's death, 20 years later.

"It was found on the side of the road in Alpine where we live and it was covered in dirt and mud and grime," Sarah Cornetto said.

Cornetto's husband had found the ring and noticed the inscription of Rick's name. She says they both knew they had to find the owner and return it.

After several weeks of searching Sarah was able to finally reach Steve.

"I couldn't believe she found it. 18 years and it shows up in the mountains of Alpine, California," Lochowitz said, "So go figure...To make it even more strange. It was found on February 22nd, 2020. 20 years to the day that my brother was killed."

Cornetto says she wore the ring until she was able to personally give it back.

"Met Sarah at Rose Grant cemetery. Introduced her to my brother at his marker and she handed over the ring to me and of course there were tears," Lochowitz said. "So we both put our hands on Rick's marker and that was that."

"It was emotional because my dad is also at the national cemetery and I'm a Marine Corp veteran," said Cornetto. "So I'm going to go to the national cemetery also when I die."

For Lochowitz, the reunion brought more than just the ring back.

It brought two strangers together from different states, paying their respects to a man who died too soon.

"I sleep with it. I don't take it off," Lochowitz said. "It's kind of a part of my finger now."