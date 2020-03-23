TPD recovers COVID-19 test kits stolen from El Rio Health Center
TUCSON - The coronavirus test kits that were stolen from El Rio Health Center on Friday evening have been recovered by the Tucson Police Department, according to Sgt. Dugan of TPD on Monday.
Tucson Police identified the suspected burglar who they believe stole COVID-19 test kits from El Rio and said the man entered El Rio just before 8 p.m. Friday dressed as a delivery driver.
News 4 Tucson was told that the man was able to take 29 unused testing kits while the health center employees were closing down for the night.
Upon returning the following morning, the employees noticed the missing tests and called 911.
Surveillance video has the man leaving in what looked like a reddish colored Dodge Charger or similar style vehicle.
T.P.D. had some important notes regarding the crime:
- The stolen test kits are essentially useless to the suspect who stole them. These kits can only be tested in a private lab equipped with the proper tools for testing and reading results.
- Thankfully, the stolen kits had been replaced, so it did not affect the clinic's testing abilities at the time. It had, however, taken 29 testing kits out of the medical field for needed testing in the future.
- Do not buy kits from anyone claiming to have Coronavirus Test Kits or COVID-19 Test Kits. It is a scam! There are currently no home test kits for the virus.
- Contact law enforcement immediately if you encounter anyone trying to sell these types of kits.
- For up to date information about the coronavirus, please visit the Pima County Health Department's website at webcms.pima.gov or the CDC's website at www.cdc.gov