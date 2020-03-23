TPD recovers COVID-19 test kits stolen from El Rio Health Center

TUCSON - The coronavirus test kits that were stolen from El Rio Health Center on Friday evening have been recovered by the Tucson Police Department, according to Sgt. Dugan of TPD on Monday.

Tucson Police identified the suspected burglar who they believe stole COVID-19 test kits from El Rio and said the man entered El Rio just before 8 p.m. Friday dressed as a delivery driver.

News 4 Tucson was told that the man was able to take 29 unused testing kits while the health center employees were closing down for the night.

Upon returning the following morning, the employees noticed the missing tests and called 911.

Surveillance video has the man leaving in what looked like a reddish colored Dodge Charger or similar style vehicle.

T.P.D. had some important notes regarding the crime: