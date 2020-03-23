OVPD searching for missing 85-year-old with Alzheimer’s

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. - The Oro Valley Police Department is searching for Daniel Lupo, 85, who went missing after leaving his home, located in the area of Oracle Road and El Conquistador Way, on Monday afternoon.

Lupo left his residence driving a dark gray/blue 2009 Hyundai Sonata with minor damage to the passenger-side mirror.

Lupo, who has Alzheimer's, normally would not leave the residence without a family member and would not be able to find his way home. Lupo is not carrying the medication he needs for his condition.

Anyone with information on Mr. Lupo is asked to call 911.

Lupo has been described as follows:

· White male

· 5’10” tall, 150 pounds

· Grey hair, Blue eyes and glasses

· Blue shirt, blue jeans, black shoes

· Driving a 2009, dark grey or blue Hyundai Sonata, AZ license plate WCKGL77

· Minor damage to the passenger side mirror