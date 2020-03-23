Hot-Rodders donate coronavirus supplies

(KCRA/NBC News) - A group of classic car enthusiasts came together over the weekend in Folsom, California to gather supplies to help medical workers on front lines of the coronavirus fight.

Many of the personal protection supplies doctors and nurses rely on are also used by car enthusiasts in their garages and paint booths.

"Car guys always have gloves, masks, eye protection," says event organizer Farhad Farzanegan. "I worry about our front line people in the emergency departments especially and the ICUs."

The group is hoping their donation drive will inspire other hot rod clubs from around the country to do the same thing.

The donations will go to an organization that will find the hospitals most in need and get the protective gear to them.

More: https://bit.ly/2wvjoPL