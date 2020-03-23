Golder Ranch Fire to host blood drive

TUCSON - Golder Ranch Fire District will host the American Red Cross Bloodmobile for a blood drive on April 7.

The drive will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the parking lot of Golder Ranch Fire District Station 380 located at 1175 W. Magee Rd.

The American Red Cross says they need the public’s help and that it has "never been more important to donate blood."

When a member of the public donates blood, they will help to replenish the blood supply which is now at a severe level.

According to a news release, the American Red Cross is exercising extreme caution and taking actions to help ensure the safety of our donors, recipients, volunteers and staff during this critical time.

Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are welcome.

Donors will need to bring photo identification, a blood donor card or two other forms of identification.

To schedule your appointment or get more information please call 1-800- RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org and use Sponsor Code: grfdaz.