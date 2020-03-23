COVID-19 drive-thru testing begins at Banner UMC

TUCSON - Banner University Medical Center began drive-thru testing for the coronavirus Monday at its main campus in midtown Tucson.

Drive-thru testing at Banner is by appointment only and there are NO walk-ins.

Individuals must meet the CDC criteria in order to get tested.

During the test, patients must remain in their cars.

The drive-thru test will include a nose swab to collect a sample to be tested for COVID-19.

Banner said the process takes approximately five to 20 minutes.

Once the patient finishes with the testing process, they will go home to self-isolate until the test results come back in about three to five days.

Banner said the samples they obtain will be sent to Sonora Quest Labs for advanced testing.

If the results come back positive, Banner inform the state and county health departments and the patient will likely be quarantined for a longer period of time.

News 4 Tucson checked with St. Joseph’s and St. Mary's hospitals, along with Northwest Center. Those facilities are not currently doing testing.

The drive-thru line will be staffed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m Monday - Thursday and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays.

If you feel like you may have coronavirus symptoms, you can call this hotline number 1-844-549-1851 to speak with a clinic team member at Banner UMC.

