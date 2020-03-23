City of Sierra Vista tightens COVID-19 precautions in lobbies, businesses urged to prioritize safety

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. - The City of Sierra Vista will no longer be accepting in-person payments at city hall and has closed all other City facility lobbies, aside from the Sierra Vista Police Department and the Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center, as additional measures against the coronavirus, the City announced Monday.

The city hall lobby will remain open, however, residents must submit any payments for city services online, by mail, or by using the drive-up box located in the north end of the city hall parking lot.

To make an online payment, click here.

The Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center's lobby will also remain open but on an appointment basis only.

The animal shelter is encouraging residents to consider fostering a dog or cat while they are spending more time at home to help the shelter conserve space during these difficult times.

To make an appointment for the shelter, please call 520-458-4151.

There are 234 cases of COVID-19 confirmed statewide in Arizona as of Monday, including one in Cochise County, according to the City of Sierra Vista.

The following is a message from Sierra Vista's Mayor Rick Mueller regarding Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's executive order that prohibits the closure of businesses that provide essential services and detailing what qualifies: