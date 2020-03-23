ADOT: Bridge demolition underway on I-10 at Ruthrauff Road

TUCSON - Arizona Department of Transportation announced Monday that, after clearing the roadway of traffic, crews have begun demolishing the Interstate 10 eastbound bridge that goes over Ruthrauff Road in northwest Tucson.

The demolition step is part of ADOT's interchange replacement project and is an important step in moving the project forward.

Over the weekend, westbound I-10 traffic began using what had been the westbound frontage road and eastbound I-10 traffic to what had been the westbound lanes, ADOT said Monday.

ADOT is maintaining three lanes of travel in each direction of I-10, as well as access to area business throughout the two-year project, according to the department.

ADOT said that demolishing the eastbound bridge is an important step forward for the $129 million project building a modern traffic interchange that includes a bridge carrying Ruthrauff Road/El Camino del Cerro over the Union Pacific Railroad tracks.

By the end of week, all traces of the bridge are expected to be removed.

By late 2020 or early 2021, another traffic shift will allow ADOT crews to demolish the I-10 westbound bridge and construct the eastern half of the interchange.

The entire new interchange is scheduled to open in late 2021.

Work on the interchange replacement project began in January.