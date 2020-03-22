Meghan McCain urges Arizonans to practice social distancing after overcrowded parks

TUCSON - Former Arizona resident, current co-host of The View and daughter of the late Arizona Senator John McCain, Meghan McCain, tweeted that she was upset that Arizona parks have become overcrowded.

"Look I get it I wanna be outside, I wanna be socializing, I wanna go to Starbucks, I wanna get my nails done. But, I also don't wanna get the Coronavirus and I sure as hell don't wanna spread it to anyone else," said Meghan McCain.

Since the COVID-19 Pandemic started there have been surges of people going to golf courses, parks, and hiking trails.

While social distancing guidelines are not being followed by everyone, some people are trying to enjoy themselves safely in small groups.

A group News Four Tucson spoke to at Reid Park was having a picnic with under 10 people.

"Well I think everybody is comfortable enough, there are a couple people that we know who are not coming. That's their decision and I think they have to do what's comfortable for them," said Tucson resident Lee Roden.

The group said they know each other well and they decided to meet at the park because they don't want to miss out on the social aspect of life.

The CDC's guidelines advise people to stay six feet apart and gather in groups no bigger than 10.

McCain says that all you have to do is look on social media for videos of Italy to see how seriously this needs to be taken.

"I don't want to see it happen in the rest of the country and my family is Arizona, a bunch of my friends are in Arizona, I was obviously born and raised there and I was just very disappointed to see so much crowding at the park."