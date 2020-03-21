Virus prompts US to restrict all but essential border travel

The United States is restricting travel across borders with Mexico and Canada for the next month in an effort to stem the tide of the coronavirus pandemic. Only essential travel will be allowed.

According to U.S. Customs and border protection, essential travel does not include Individuals traveling for tourism purposes.

Essential travel includes, but is not limited to:

· U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents returning to the United States.

· Individuals traveling for medical purposes (e.g., to receive medical treatment in the United States.)

· Individuals traveling to attend educational institutions.

· Individuals traveling to work in the United States (e.g., individuals working in the farming or agriculture industry who must travel between the United States and Mexico in furtherance of such work.)

· Individuals traveling for emergency response and public health purposes (e.g., government officials or emergency responders entering the United States to support Federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial government efforts to respond to COVID-19 or other emergencies.)

· Individuals engaged in lawful cross-border trade (e.g., truck drivers supporting the movement of cargo between the United States and Mexico.)

· Individuals engaged in official government travel or diplomatic travel.

· Members of the U.S. Armed Forces, and the spouses and children of members of the U.S.

· Armed Forces, returning to the United States and Individuals engaged in military-related travel or operations.