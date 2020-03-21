Shipment of medical supplies arrives in Arizona

TUCSON - A shipment of desperately needed medical supplies is on the way to Arizona health care professionals. Governor Doug Ducey announced the shipment of supplies was coming from the the strategic national stockpile Saturday morning.

The Strategic National Stockpile shipment AZ received includes thousands of masks, face shields, surgical gowns, sets of gloves and more. It will make a big difference in ensuring our health care workers are kept safe as they treat patients. @AZDHS @DrCaraChrist @wendysmithreev1 pic.twitter.com/WiSw0qTbVi — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) March 21, 2020

Governor Ducey toured the shipment Saturday along with Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ and Department of Emergency and Military Affairs Deputy Director Wendy Smith-Reeve as the supplies were organized and prepared for county distribution.

The shipment includes 440,000 personal protective equipment.

“Arizona is working to keep our health professionals safe,” said Governor Ducey. “This shipment from the Strategic National Stockpile includes thousands of masks, face shields, surgical gowns, gloves and more — and we are working to get these supplies where they are needed as soon as possible. My sincere thanks to the doctors, nurses, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, first responders and everyone working to protect public health and safety during this outbreak.”

The recent shipment from the Strategic National Stockpile includes:

60,900 N95 masks;

244,000 surgical face masks;

26,208 face shields;

22,200 surgical gowns;

102 coveralls;

And nearly 90,000 sets of gloves.

This weekend’s shipment represents 25 percent of Arizona’s share of the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS), which is overseen by the Department of Health and Human Services. ADHS has requested an additional shipment of supplies from the SNS, which is expected to arrive later this month.