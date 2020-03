MARANA, Ariz. – Mayor Ed Honea issued a second amendment to the Town of Marana Mayoral Proclamation of Emergency, Saturday.

Effective at 8:00 a.m. on March 23, all Town of Marana buildings, service counters, and lobbies will be closed to the public, except for the Marana Municipal Court and the Marana Police Department, which will remain open for public access, with limitations.

