Tucson doctor worries as many hospitals in short supply of critical gear

TUCSON - Dr. Matt Heinz is an emergency room physician at a Tucson hospital and on Friday, as he and his colleagues continued to try and combat Coronavirus, Heinz said they’re flying blind.

Heinz worked in the Obama administration, helping to coordinate the federal response to the Ebola virus.

“I can’t think of a time when I’ve been told you may not have the math of the things you need to protect yourself while you do this job and we can’t exactly tell you where to focus,” Heinz said. “Where’s the enemy? Where’s the virus? There’s not much else in medicine I can think of where you don’t have that intel.”

Heinz knows doctors and nurses are in desperate need of masks and other critical gear.

“We need hundreds of millions of masks and gloves and face shields and gowns and all of those things," Heinz said. "Ventilators we obviously need, we can see that because of what China has experienced, Italy, too.”

There is also a serious shortage of hospital beds across the nation.

Heinz believes the social distancing and self-isolation is meant to buy time to help hospitals as they brace for a surge in Coronavirus patients.

“We have to buy time because we don’t want there to be a very rapid rise and a high peak in terms of the numbers of people that need hospital beds or ventilators that surpasses what we can provide now," he said. “We want to have that be a slow much more gradual rise.”