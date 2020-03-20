TPD helps Community Food Bank serve hundreds of families in Southern AZ

TUCSON - The Tucson Police Department Operations Division South assisted the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona with serving families of the surrounding community on Friday morning.

TPD Operations Division South and the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona served approximately 800 families.

With the COVID-19 pandemic taking place, this is a time that supporting one another is much needed more than ever and TPD demonstrated just that.

TPD Operations South said they were honored to help with serving their community in partnership.