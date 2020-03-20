 Skip to Content

Sammy’s Mexican Grill offering free meals to those who lost their job due to COVID-19

TUCSON - Sammy's Mexican Grill posted to their Facebook page Friday that they are offering free meals to those have lost their jobs because of coronavirus-related reasons.

Sammy's Mexican Grill is doing this for those who need help providing food for themselves or for their families.

"We will be glad to provide you with a fresh, warm meal, free of charge. God Bless," the restaurant posted Friday.

Sammy's Mexican Grill is located at 16592 N. Oracle Rd in Tucson, Ariz.

