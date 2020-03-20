Pima County modifies court operations

PIMA COUNTY, AZ. – As the risks associated with COVID-19 continue to unfold, the Arizona Superior Court in Pima County, is modifying court operations.

Regular (“petit”) jury service is suspended until April 20. Individuals who have been summoned to jury duty between March 16 and April 13 are excused from jury service.

Existing Grand Jury proceedings are continuing with jurors observing social distancing guidelines. Current jurors who are ill or exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 should contact the Jury Office immediately.

Prospective Grand Jurors scheduled to appear on March 25 should NOT report. They will receive a new service date.

Those who have questions about their jury service should contact the Pima County Jury Office at 520-724-4222 Monday through Friday, between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., or email jurymail@sc.pima.gov.