Humane Society to compete in March Muttness

TUCSON - In light of the recent event cancellations due to COVID-19, a local animal shelter is participating in a virtual fundraiser called March Muttness.

The Humane Society of Southern Arizona (HSSA) says this is way for the community to support animal shelters and groups throughout the country.

Eight shelters from across the United States will compete to raise the most for the pets in their care.

Participating shelters include Spay-Neuter Animal Project (MI), Animal Rescue Foundation (AL), Paws Humane Society (GA), Chautauqua County Humane Society (NY), YOUR Humane Society SPCA (FL), Seattle Humane (WA), Friends of Strays (FL) as well as The Humane Society of Southern Arizona (AZ).

The team that raises the most money over a 3-day period will move on to the next round until a champion is crowned in early April. The champion shelter will receive an additional $1,000 prize.

But win or lose, every shelter can earn money to support their pets.

March Muttness will start with a Warm-Up Round running Saturday, March 21st at 11am EST through Tuesday, March 24th at 11pm EST.

All eight participating animal welfare groups will be able to raise money at that time, which will help determine their seeding and matchups when the “games” start on Thursday, March 26th.

This ensures that each of the eight shelters will have two full fundraising opportunities, raising even more money to support their pets and programs.

The Humane Society of Southern Arizona’s share of the proceeds will benefit the Second Chance Medical Fund which is taking the biggest hit with its annual gala being postponed.

HSSA’s Second Chance Medical Fund is reserved for pets that need life-saving surgeries and treatments. From amputations, to antibiotics and any other medical necessity a pet may need, the Second Chance Medical Fund provides for our most vulnerable animals.

If you would like to donate, visit www.hssaz.org/donate

How can you help?

Make a donation to the shelter you'd like to support by visiting www.marchmuttness.org and be a cheerleader for your favorite shelters by SHARING this virtual event via email and on social media. A preliminary seeding round will be live now through Tuesday while we drive up interest for this important fundraiser. The shelter with the most donations by Tuesday at 11pm EST will receive a seeding round gift of $500! Visit www.marchmuttness.com and help make up the difference for pets that need us the most.