Gov. Ducey tweets link with list of employers in AZ with immediate openings

TUCSON - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey tweeted a link to a website on Friday that shows all the employers throughout Arizona that currently have immediate job openings.

Individuals throughout the state are currently left without a job as many business closures have taken place as a result of preventing the spread of the COVID-19.

Opportunities for immediate employment are being offered at a variety businesses from Amazon to Safeway, Walgreens, Fry's Food and more, according to the website, Arizona at Work Innovative Workforce Solutions.

The website lists which city the job is being offered in, along with the specific instructions to be followed for those interested in applying.

For those seeking immediate work, click here to visit the website shared by Governor Ducey.

If you have questions for the Arizona Employers with Immediate Openings webpage specifically, you can email them at dersazemployer@azdes.gov.