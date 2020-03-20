Ducey moves to provide quick benefits for the unemployed

TUCSON - Governor Doug Ducey made a bold move on Friday to help boost the thousands of Arizonans who have lost their jobs as a result of the Coronavirus Pandemic.

The governor in an executive order made it easier for workers effected by COVID-19 to file for the state’s unemployment benefits.

The move did three things.

Waived the one-week waiting period after an employee loses a job before they can apply

Waived work search requirements for those receiving unemployment benefits.

Added to the list of eligible candidates, people who work at a business that has been temporarily closed or has reduced hours because of COVID-19, who have to quarantine because of COVID-19, or who have to care for a family member with COVID-19

The order also waives any increase in employer payments to the unemployment insurance fund for businesses whose employees receive benefits under this provision.

Social lockdown is creating a loss of community more than anything else.

The COVID-19 Pandemic is taking millions out of their daily routines with worry that things might not ever be the same again.

Dining establishments like 5 Points Market & Restaurant near downtown have been forced to close their dining rooms and move to either limited service or no service at all.

It’s hitting employees hard.

35 people are employed at 5 Points. Many have chosen to stay on in a limited role as the restaurant moves to curbside-only service.

The owners of 5 Points have setup a GoFundMe Page where supporters can donate to help the staff make ends meet during the forced closure.

