List of districts offering free meals while schools are closed

Amphitheater School District is providing free grab-and-go meals for students to pick up and take home from March 23 -27.

Pick up stations will be positioned directly in front of the school office Monday - Friday at 12 school locations and will stay open between 10:00 a.m and 1:00 p.m.

Any student 18 and younger can pick up a grab and go breakfast and lunch meal

Students are not required to attend the Amphitheater school district but must be present to pick up meals

Tucson Unified School District will be distributing food at 32 sites.

It will be a drive-thru system and the child/children need to be present in the car. There will be one hot meal (lunch) provided per child plus a breakfast option for the next morning. The service will be provided Monday-Friday. All children under 18 are eligible for the food service.

The sites will be announced March 17. Check out TUSD's Facebook page for more updates.

RELATED: Marana Cares Mobile provides free meals during spring break

Sunnyside Unified School District will offer grab-and-go breakfast and lunches to all children ages one to 18 from March 23 - 27 from 7:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Locations:

Craycroft Elementary School: 5455 E. Littletown Rd.

Elvira Elementary School: 250 W. Elvira Rd.

Drexel Elementary School: 801 E. Drexel Rd.

Elvira Elementary School: 250 W. Elvira Rd.

Los Amigos Elementary School: 2200 E. Drexel Rd.

Mission Manor Elementary School: 600 W. Santa Rosa St.

SUSD said that the provided meals must be eaten at home. Students and families will not be allowed to eat on-site.

Flowing Wells Unified School District - Efforts are underway to provide meals for students while schools are closed. Visit www.flowingwellsschools.org/ for more updates. \