Dollar General dedicates first shopping hour to senior citizens amid COVID-19 outbreak

As retailers adjust to the coronavirus pandemic, Dollar General is accommodating seniors.

The retailer says it will let seniors shop by themselves for the first hour each day.

Older adults are at a higher risk of developing complications from COVID-19.

And, many seniors are on fixed incomes.

So, a safer way to shop at a discount store Might be an appealing option to them.

Dollar General also says it will change its hours. That's as health officials urge people to stay home To stop the spread of coronavirus.

The new schedule starts Tuesday.