SUSD to provide resources for students during school closures due to COVID-19 containment

TUCSON - Sunnyside Unified School District announced its plan to provide students and families with resources while the schools are closed due to COVID-19 containment until Friday, March 27.

While SUSD is on spring break from Monday through Friday, the district is aware that many of the families rely on school meals for their children.

In response to this, SUSD will offer grab-and-go breakfast and lunch to all children ages one to 18 starting Monday, March 23 until Friday, March 27.

Families may visit the following SUSD schools for meals from 7:30 - 10 a.m.

Craycroft Elementary School: 5455 E. Littletown Rd.

Elvira Elementary School: 250 W. Elvira Rd.

Drexel Elementary School: 801 E. Drexel Rd.

Los Amigos Elementary School: 2200 E. Drexel Rd.

Mission Manor Elementary School: 600 W. Santa Rosa St.

SUSD said that the provided meals must be taken to-go to be eaten at home. Students and families will not be allowed to eat on-site.

Families who visit the above locations to pick up breakfast may also take a lunch with them as well in one visit.

In addition, families do not need to register for meals and there will be no income requirements, according to SUSD.

Throughout the week of March 23 through March 27, teachers will contact parents and students to discuss activities and assignments that students can work on from home. Teachers will be available for support through email or by phone.

To find out more on SUSD's new plans for safety, click here. Updates are made continuously.