Presidential Preference Election to go on as planned in Tucson

TUCSON - The state of Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio will vote Tuesday in a presidential primary race and daily lives now dominated by the coronavirus.

Pima County elections director Brad Nelson said the county has already received more than 100,000 early ballots from Democrats.

Nelson hopes the turnout won't be significantly impacted by social distancing and concerns of the coronavirus.

"For the past several years, most people who have cast a ballot in an election have done so prior to election day usually by use of an early ballot," Nelson said. "I don't think the turnout will be impacted that much, certainly time will tell."

Patrick Robles, a student at the University of Arizona, voted Monday during an emergency voting period.

"As a young person, I understand I may be carrying the virus but not necessarily be experiencing the symptoms of the virus," Robles said. "I figured it was in the best bet of my community to come at a time where there would not be as much people and I could still express my right to vote and utilize my right to vote."

Robles worries some seniors may not vote in this presidential preference election out of fear.

"I am thinking of all the nanas and tatas who are basically on the frontlines of this virus and who are afraid to go out to the polls specifically if they don't vote early," Robles said. "My nana and tata vote early but I'm thinking of all the others who don't."

If you still need to vote, the polls are open Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You must vote at your required polling place.

You can find a full list of Election Day polling places by clicking here.