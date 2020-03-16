PCSD responds to shooting near Wildwood Dr, W. Basil Pl, deputies still searching for suspects

TUCSON - Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to reports of a shooting near the area of Wildwood Drive and W. Basil Place on Monday evening, according to PCSD Deputy Marissa Hernandez.

PCSD is still in search of suspects involved in this case.

The incident took place at approximately 5 p.m. on Monday and PCSD asks drivers in the area to please find an alternative route of travel.

Details are limited at this time.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for more information on this story.