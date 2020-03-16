PCC closed after community member possibly exposed to person tested for COVID-19

TUCSON - Pima Community College has temporarily closed all campuses and centers as of Monday evening after a member of the college community may have been exposed to a person recently tested for COVID-19.

PCC is working closely with Pima County Health Department to approach the situation and expects to have more information on the issue by the end of the day on Tuesday.

PCC's spring break this week has been expanded to next Tuesday, March 24.

However, PCC plans to resume classes on Wednesday, March 25 with many classes as possible moving to virtual instruction.

