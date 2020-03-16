Local non-profit agency supporting HIV patients in need of donations

TUCSON - The trickle down effect of the coronavirus is already being felt, especially by non-profit agencies such as TIHAN, Tucson Interfaith HIV Aids Network.

The organization finds itself in desperate need of all the items that are in high demand such as toilet paper and hand sanitizer.

Tim Kasting, a client of TIHAN, is one of 400 who depend on TIHAN services.

Every month, Kasting receives a bag of toiletries.

These are items he can't purchase with his EBT card.

Maria Hawkes is a TIHAN volunteer and has given Nelson items such as deodorant, bleach, and toilet paper.

However, Nelson also needs sanitizing wipes, hand sanitizer, and tissues. These are items the organization is in desperate need of.

Scott Blades is the executive director of the organization that's been around since 1985.

Blades told News 4 Tucson right now they're OK on toilet paper thanks to the generosity of Sundt Corporation and Target.

However, the supply won't last forever and Blades is hoping some people of the community who bought extra will donate it to TIHAN.

Blades added the people who have HIV have side effects from the medications that cause diarrhea. Some of the elderly are also faced with that issue.

Kasting has been HIV positive for 35 years. He's also 65 and his immune system is compromised.

Kasting is forever grateful to TIHAN and the community who helps clients like him and others.

However, Kasting added that the coronavirus is scary and even though there's only been a handful of cases in Pima County, it's only a matter of time of what this virus can do to him and others.

If you'd like to donate to TIHAN, click here.