 Skip to Content

Governor Ducey, Southern AZ healthcare leaders to provide COVID-19 update in Tucson

Updated
Last updated today at 8:30 pm
8:28 pm Local News, News, Top Stories

TUCSON - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, Dr. Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, and healthcare leaders in Southern Arizona will provide an update on Arizona's response to the Coronavirus on Tuesday afternoon in Tucson.

Governor Ducey will meet with public health officials and hospital leaders for a roundtable discussion at the University of Arizona Health Sciences Innovation Building.

The discussion will take place at 3 p.m.

Carla Litto

Digital content producer for KVOA News 4 Tucson. Carla previously interned at the NBC affiliate. She is currently a senior at UArizona majoring in journalism.

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film