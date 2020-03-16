Governor Ducey, Southern AZ healthcare leaders to provide COVID-19 update in Tucson

Governor Ducey, Southern AZ healthcare leaders to provide COVID-19 update in TucsonUpdated
TUCSON - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, Dr. Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, and healthcare leaders in Southern Arizona will provide an update on Arizona's response to the Coronavirus on Tuesday afternoon in Tucson.
Governor Ducey will meet with public health officials and hospital leaders for a roundtable discussion at the University of Arizona Health Sciences Innovation Building.
The discussion will take place at 3 p.m.