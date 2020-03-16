Davis-Monthan AFB, Pima County Health releases plan for COVID-19

TUCSON - The 355th Medical Group, assigned to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, and the Pima County Health Department signed a Memorandum of Agreement regarding COVID-19 in Tucson on Friday.

Four cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Pima County and zero cases have been reported on Davis-Monthan AFB.

The signed MOA states how PCHD and DMAFB will support one another as the virus continues to spread in the region.

"If you're sick, we don't want you reporting for duty. It will go a long way," said Bob England, PCHD interim director.

U.S. Air Force Col. Patrick Parsons is commander of the 355th MDG.

"People should be assured that the local health department and the Davis-Monthan medical community are fully locked in step," said Parsons. "We have full communication, and we are fully on bard with sharing information, bilateral communication, and presenting the same unified front in confronting this health emergency declared by the president."

In recognition of the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona, Davis-Monthan and PCHD will continue to collaborate to ensure the safety of Tucson residents and the Desert Lightning team.

“Information is the weapon of choice. We will get through it together with our partner local organizations. Tucson residents and Davis-Monthan personnel owe a lot to their own health decisions and care in terms of what they can do. We cannot emphasize enough the importance of washing your hands, not touching your face, wiping down surfaces in your home and work area, and if you are sick, stay home and call your supervisor and medical team.” U.S. Air Force Col. Patrick Parsons, commander of the 355th MDG.

The Coronavirus is known to spread through droplets from the nose and mouth, and is not an airborne disease, according to a press release from DMAFB senior airman Mya M. Crosby.

Practicing basic and consistent hygiene, such as washing hands for 20 seconds and staying home if ill, is strongly advised by medical professionals.