City of Tucson prepares for COVID-19

TUCSON - City of Tucson officials and local business leaders met Monday morning to discuss the impact of COVID-19.

City leaders said they are monitoring the developing situation, making decisions every hour as new guidelines trickle down from the CDC and the Trump Administration.

Mayor Regina Romero addressed the press saying that the City is in talks with local restaurants and working on a plan to have them close their doors and only offer take-out.

The City of Tucson also announced they would be closing down their KIDCO program and what parents should plan to do if they still have to head to work.

"The best thing I can do is suggest talk to your neighbors because everybody's work is cut back and I encourage people to go to your neighbors and try to do some kid sharing," said Vice Mayor Paul Cunningham.

Mayor Romero also said they are working with TEP and Southwest Gas to make sure your utilities stay on, as well as working for financial relief for Tucson residents.

"What we're looking into is specifically the relief packages coming out of congress," Romero said. "I am going to work diligently to be able to tap into those funds."

"Stay calm, make sure you're in digital contact with your neighbors. Make sure you're practicing your social distancing," Cunningham said. "We're going to get through this together. Look, Tucson has a history of having each other's back forever. We saw it in January 8th, 10 years ago. So we're going to be here for each other all the time."