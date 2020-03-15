UArizona extends online only classes through the end of the semester

TUCSON— All spring 2020 classes at the University of Arizona will move to online through the end of the semester, according to the school's coronavirus information page.

Online classes at the university begin Mar. 18.

On Friday, the university asked students not to return to campus, if possible.

Officials say students who do not have a suitable alternative can return to campus.

Residence halls, food service, Campus Health, libraries and computer labs are open and will remain open.

All other events and gatherings on campus have been canceled.