TUSD Superintendent makes official statement regarding school closures

TUCSON - Tucson Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo released an official statement after Governor Doug Ducey and Superintendent Kathy Huffman's decision to close all schools in Arizona.

TUSD is on Spring break this week and is working with leadership to plan for school closure. Trujillo says an emergency Governing Board meeting will take place in the next few days.

The closure includes the immediate closure of the two infant and early learning centers at Brichta and Shumaker.

"In these extraordinary times, we have been presented with an unprecedented opportunity to come together as a community to exemplify the spirit of service, commitment, unity, and resilience that has come to define Arizona’s original District #1 for over 150 years. I can assure you that your leadership team will continue to work tirelessly in support of your efforts to care for and serve the students and families that depend on us. Thank you for your continued patience and support," Trujillo said.

For Trujillo's full statement click below.