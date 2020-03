TUCSON—The Tucson Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man suspected of theft and assault.

On March 9 at 5 PM, this THIEF entered the Target store, 4040 N. Oracle. He assaulted the victim and fled from the store. Help us identify him and call 88-crime to remain anonymous. pic.twitter.com/F3kuUBOpmO — TPD Robbery (@TPD_Robbery) March 15, 2020

On Mar. 9, police say the unidentified man allegedly assaulted the victim and fled the Target located at 4040 N. Oracle Road.

If you have any information, you are asked to call 911 or 88 CRIME to remain anonymous.