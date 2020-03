TUCSON— The Tucson Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects connected to a string of robberies.

These two thieves are responsible for three robberies on March 5. They robbed two Quik Marts and the Days Inn on S. Craycroft. Help us to identify them before they victimize any others in our community. Call 88-Crime to remain anonymous. pic.twitter.com/jBGC51zsXW — TPD Robbery (@TPD_Robbery) March 15, 2020

Police say the suspects allegedly robbed two Quick Marts and the Days Inn located on South Craycroft Road on Mar. 5.

If you have any information, you are asked to call 911 or 88 CRIME to remain anonymous.