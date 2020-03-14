US travel ban extends to UK, Ireland; Trump eyes US limits

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has announced that the United States will broaden its European travel ban, adding Britain and Ireland to its list.

And he says he's considering imposing restrictions on travel within the U.S. to areas hit hard by the coronavirus spread.

Under the restrictions on European travel, American citizens, green card holders and others are still allowed to return home to the U.S., but will be funneled to 13 airports and be subjected to health screenings and quarantine orders.

Trump is urging people not to travel unless they have to.