Mission San Xavier del Bac to close for Masses, visitors

TUCSON—Mission San Xavier del Bac will close for Masses and to visitors beginning Saturday Mar. 14.

In a press release, the Diocese of Tucson said “After consulting with Tucson’s Bishop, the Most Reverend Edward Weisenburger, San Xavier’s Pastor, Father Bill Minkel, OFM, determined that the large number of pilgrims and tourists — in an especially small space — was potentially a higher-risk situation than the average parish weekend Mass.”

The diocese said parish leaders are looking into the possibility of providing Mass at a larger, off-site location.

The Diocese of Tucson web site will identify when the San Xavier del Bac Church reopens to the public.