Tucson’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade canceled

TUCSON – Tucson St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival has been delayed over the coronavirus concerns.

On a Facebook post, event organizers said they will be rescheduling the parade for 2020. The parade was scheduled for Sunday in Downtown Tucson.

The news came after Mayor Regina Romero’s announcement on Thursday. She shared the city’s plans in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in a video statement.

According to Romero's statement, the city is working with federal, county and state entities on creating precautionary measures to monitor the COVID-19 and prevent a potential spread.

The mayor said the city will implement several policies to help combat COVID-19. The changes, which will in place at least through the end of March, are listed below.

Tucson Water will suspend shutoffs and late fees for those who are delayed

All public, board and committee meetings are suspended

Events that gather at least 50 individuals are recommended to be postponed. In addition, the city will not issue city permits that exceed attendance of 49.

City employee out of city travel suspended

City employees who work with the public will be issued gloves

Electronic payments are encouraged at this time. Cash payments will be suspended in the future.

City employees will be given 13 days of paid leave for sick time

Tucson St Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival will post its next event plans on their website and Facebook page.

