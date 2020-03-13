San Miguel Catholic High School to transition to remote teaching, learning

TUCSON— San Miguel Catholic High School will be transitioning to remote teaching and learning the week of Mar. 16.

The Corporate Work-Study Program will also transition to remote tasks.

According to the school, Monday, Mar. 16 and Tuesday, Mar. 17 will be at home study days for students, as faculty and staff prepare for full-remote academics and CWSP.

In a letter to parents, the school said “although there are no reports of COVID-19 within our school community, we have determined through careful reflection on the science and history of pandemics and in consultation with public health advisory bodies that this transition to remote study and work is of critical proactive importance towards ensuring social distancing and self-care (including the possibility of self-quarantine as necessary).”

Timeline for remote classes:

Monday March 16 and Tuesday March 17: Students have independent home study days and academic staff work on the redevelopment of all lessons for online learning in full. Corporate work-study operations ceases for these two days.

Wednesday March 18 thru Tuesday April 7: Students and teachers engage in learning remotely via our online learning platform. On their regularly scheduled workdays, students work from home on assigned tasks.

Wednesday April 8 thru Monday April 13: Easter holidays for the entire San Miguel community.

Tuesday April 14: Return to on-campus classes for all students and academic staff, and return to corporate work-study sites for all student associates.