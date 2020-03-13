Rillito Race Track suspends races over concerns of COVID-19

TUCSON—Rillito Race Track is suspending races over concerns of the Coronavirus and the recommendation by Mayor Regina Romero that events with an expected attendance of at least 50 people be postponed.

Races the weekend of March 14-15 and March 21-22 have been suspended.

Rillito Park Foundation said it is working with Pima County and the Arizona Department of Racing to reschedule the races later in the spring.



For more information call the Rillito Race Track at (520) 745-5486