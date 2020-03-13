Pima County Recorder to open emergency voting sites for those with health concerns

TUCSON— Voters with health concerns can take advantage of emergency voting on Monday Mar. 16, according to the Pima County Recorder’s Office. Officials say voters who have other emergencies are also eligible to vote Monday.

Emergency voting sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to registered Democrats.

Voters must bring appropriate identification in order to vote.

Voting locations:

Pima County Recorder’s Main Office, 240 North Stone Avenue, first floor

Pima County Recorder’s Office Annex, 6550 S. Country Club Road

Pima County Recorder’s East Side Annex, 6920 East Broadway Boulevard, Suite D

According to the Pima County Recorder’s Office, voting sites for the Arizona Democratic Presidential Preference Election are stocked with Clorox wipes and hand sanitizer

Voters still have the option to vote on Election Day, Mar. 17.

