Marana Unified School District cancels school events over concerns of COVID-19

MARANA, Ariz. — The Marana Unified School District announced additional precautionary measures to help prevent the possible spread of the coronavirus.

In a press release, MUSD said schools will work with students who experience prolonged absences. This includes providing additional time and flexibility to make up work. Students will not be penalized for an absence from school.

Canceled MUSD events:

-All evening school events and activities on campus and/or at other locations such as restaurants.

-School-wide assemblies, award events, large group student and public activities.

- Musical, dance, drama performances.

-Athletic competitions (MUSD will continue to monitor and re-evaluate participation in athletic competitions beyond April 6 in consultation with the Northwest League and Arizona Interscholastic Association.)

- Fundraising events.

- Parent Group sponsored events and activities.

- Other school events and activities where large groups are gathered, both on the school campus and outside of the school.

- All district and school-sponsored student and staff out-of-state and international travel and field trips.

The following events will not be canceled. They will continue on their regular schedule as currently offered:

- Learning, Enrichment, And Play (LEAP) program

- 21st Century Community Learning Center and after school academic intervention and enrichment

- Tutoring

- Middle School sport practices

- High School sport practices

Information, resources and ongoing updates are available on MUSD’s coronavirus webpage.