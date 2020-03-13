Concerns of COVID-19 leads to long lines, limited selection at grocery stores

TUCSON— The concern over the coronavirus is leading to panic buying. Local grocery stores are seeing long lines and limited selection.

“It’s a little crazy, a little overwhelming but understandable with what the news is covering," said Laura Shay, a shopper at a local grocery store.

Friday, President Donald Trump declared a national emergency to combat the coronavirus.

Shay said the toilet paper shelves were completely empty.

“You can see the anxiety in the stores, you can see it on their faces when they go down the aisle and things aren’t there.”

Local shoppers told News 4 Tucson they are preparing for the worst but are hoping for the best.