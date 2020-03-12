Town of Marana cancels, postpones events over concerns of COVID-19

MARANA, Ariz.—The Town of Marana has announced its plans to cancel several events over concerns of the COVID-19 virus on Wednesday.

In a press release, officials said Marana does not have any information regarding the presence of COVID-19 in the community besides what has been communicated publicly by the Pima County Health Department.

Officials said they will take health and safety precautions based on the guidance from the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In effect, the town leaders decided to postpone and cancel several of its upcoming events.

Impacted events:

(March 13) Honea Heights Park Grand Opening: POSTPONED

(March 14) Town of Marana Cape Chase – Adaptive Fun Run: POSTPONED

(March 28) Marana Founders’ Day: CANCELED

(April 4) Marana Presents: Continental Ranch: CANCELED

(Various dates) Select Marana Parks and Recreation

Programming: CANCELED OR POSTPONED. Please contact Marana Parks and Recreation for information (520-382-1950).

Programming: CANCELED OR POSTPONED. Please contact Marana Parks and Recreation for information (520-382-1950). (March 20 and April 10) Discover Marana Gastronomy Tours: CANCELED

Town Council meetings and Planning Commission meetings will still occur as scheduled.

For all public meetings, please contact the Town Clerk’s Office or the Town Manager’s Office for information at 520-382-1999.

For information on cancellations, visit the Town of Marana event calendar at MaranaAZ.gov.