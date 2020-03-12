Frontier offering 90 percent off fares

TUCSON- Frontier Airlines is offering huge discounts on its fares to nearly all of its destinations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

The low-fare carrier announced 90 percent off its flights until 11:59 p.m. ET on March 16th. Travelers should use the Promotion code SAVE90 when they are booking their tickets.

This deal applies to more than 100 destinations such as Miami, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New York City, Orlando, Phoenix and more.

This also comes amid coronavirus concerns around the world as fewer people travel.

According to Frontier, customers can also make a one-time change to their tickets issued March 10th through the 13th by contacting Frontier at 801-401-9000.