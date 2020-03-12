Experts encouraging “social distancing” during the coronavirus outbreak

(NBC) Drastic measures are being taken to slow the spread of the coronavirus and the new term on everyone’s mind is social distancing.

Many experts say keeping your distance could be the key to slowing down the spread of the virus.

The advice is to avoid people and places where it is possible to come in contact with germs by droplets, direct contact or any potentially contaminated surfaces.

Whether it means canceling conferences, avoiding crowded public transportation, postponing both big and small events or in more and more cases, schools.

Harvard is ordering undergraduate students to move out their dorms by March 15th saying it would conduct all classes online through the spring semester.

The NBA suspended all of its games for the time being after a player tested positive for the coronavirus and the NCAA will have March Madness without fans in the stands.