 Skip to Content

Coach Miller chimes last time before tipoff in Pac-12 Tourney

Updated
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
Last updated today at 2:29 pm
2:23 pm Arizona Wildcats, Local News, News, Sports, Top Stories, Video

TUCSON - The No. 5 seed Arizona will play the No. 12 seed Washington in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament, after the two teams closed the regular season against each other in Tucson and Washington getting the win, 69-63.

News 4 Tucson's Paul Cicala will have complete coverage of the Pac-12 Tournament at News 4 Tucson at 5, 6, and 10 p.m.

Under head coach Sean Miller, Arizona is 17-7 (.708) at the Pac-12 Tournament. Overall, Arizona is 33-15 in the Pac-10/12 Tournament and has won 7 championships in 11 appearances in the championship game.

Arizona ranks 14th In the latest NET ranking (2nd in Pac-12) and a strength of schedule that ranks SEVENTH.

Paul Cicala

Paul Cicala is a 2-time winner of the prestigious”Edward R. Murrow Award” for his reporting/anchoring in news & sports. Paul Cicala has also been nominated for multiple EMMY’s. Cicala has won the “Best Sportscaster” category in Tucson the last 3 years (voted on by readers of “Tucson Weekly”). Cicala is a native Tucsonan who specialized in border stories during his earlier career as a news reporter in this market, and now concentrates mainly on sports stories (with an occasional special report and/or feature story on life in Tucson & the Sonoran Desert).

Related Articles

Skip to content