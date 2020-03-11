Coach Miller chimes last time before tipoff in Pac-12 Tourney

TUCSON - The No. 5 seed Arizona will play the No. 12 seed Washington in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament, after the two teams closed the regular season against each other in Tucson and Washington getting the win, 69-63.

Under head coach Sean Miller, Arizona is 17-7 (.708) at the Pac-12 Tournament. Overall, Arizona is 33-15 in the Pac-10/12 Tournament and has won 7 championships in 11 appearances in the championship game.

Arizona ranks 14th In the latest NET ranking (2nd in Pac-12) and a strength of schedule that ranks SEVENTH.