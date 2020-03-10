WOMEN: Aztecs slotted in the middle for Nationals

TUCSON - No. 17 Pima Women's Basketball will enter the NJCAA Division II National Tournament as the No. 7 seed.

The Aztecs will begin play at Noon (Tucson time) on March 17 against No. 10 seed Edison State Community College (28-3) from just north of Dayton, Ohio on Tuesday March 17.

The Aztecs (25-7) earned their spot after beating Mesa 76-59 in the NJCAA Region I, Division II Finals. This is their sixth trip to the tournament in 12 years.

The National Tournament is being played in Port Huron, Michigan, about an hour north of Detroit on the United States/Canada border.

