Schools taking coronavirus precautions include Tucson

A growing number of schools and colleges around the country are taking no chances with the coronoavirus, canceling classes for days or even weeks.

With major events across the nation now being cancelled including the Tucson Festival Of Books, there is growing concern over how schools are protecting their students from coronavirus.

From coast to coast, cities like Seattle and New York City are sending students home

In Scarsdale, a suburb of New York City, children will be out through the middle of next week after a teacher tested positive for the virus.

The reality of prolonged school shutdowns as a precautionary measure could be crippling. 22 million students rely on free or reduced price school lunches, for many it's their only hot meal of the day.

While health and safety are the priority, Columbia University Teachers College Professor, Aaron Pallas, said it's unclear how much keeping students home will slow the spread of the virus.

"I think you can imagine families where parents don't have paid leave", said Pallas, "Who are working at relatively low paid jobs, who have to stay home to take care of their kids and they lose their basic source of support."

Several colleges are also canceling classes and study abroad programs. After someone at Columbia University was exposed to the virus that school cancelled in person classes announcing it would transition to online learning by the end of the week. For thousands of students it is the new reality of learning while staying safe

So far, no schools in the Tucson area have cancelled classes but they are taking the situation very seriously.

This week San Miguel High School reported that three staff members were recently at events in San Francisco with a person who tested positive for the coronavirus. Even though the staff members did not come in to direct contact with that infected person all three are currently working from home.