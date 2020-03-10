Davis-Monthan Air Force base being considered for F-35 aircraft

TUCSON - The U.S. Air Force held a public meeting at the Tucson Convention Center Monday night as they decide where 24 F-35 fighter jets will be housed.

Monday night's gathering was another step in the process of allowing the public to give their thoughts on potentially housing the new aircraft at Davis-Monthan Air Force base.

"We support Davis-Monthan Air Force base but the F-35 is too noisy for Tucson," said Richard Roati, who lives near the base.

In 2017, Davis-Monthan was chosen as one of four possibilities for the aircraft including bases in Texas, Alabama, and Florida. If the aircraft does come to Tucson, the Air Force says it could boost the economy.

"If Davis-Monthan Air Force Base is selected as the location for the Air Force reserve command F-35 beddown, the Air Force estimates construction projects equal to approximately 84 million dollars that would benefit the local community," said Captain Elias J. Small, Chief of Public Affairs for the 355th Wing at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.

Twenty-four F-35's would be swapped out with 24 A-10's that are currently at the base however, the Fort Worth Joint reserve base in Texas is the preferred location for the Air Force.

"We love Dallas Fort Worth, Yuma, Arizona, Luke Air Force Base, those are great places for the F-35. We can have something else better here in Tucson," said Roati.

The purpose of the meeting was to explain the environmental impact, the reasons behind Davis-Monthan being chosen, and to give people the chance to leave their comments.

"We're here to hear what they have to say. The Air Force will take that into consideration, factor that into the final environmental impact statement which the Secretary of the Air Force will use to make her final decision as to where to base these F-35's," said Small.

The public comment period is open until March 31st. A final decision isn't expected to be made on where the F-35's will go until this fall.

You can also leave your comments on the project website.