A long period of rain is getting underway

TUCSON - As of 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, moderate rain was falling across much of metro Tucson.

Here's a look at radar at the time of this writing.

Rain is finally picking up over metro Tucson. pic.twitter.com/9M1Gi1UO2J — Matt Brode (@mattbrode) March 11, 2020

Rain is in the forecast tonight through Friday, as a very slow area of low pressure sits off the coast of California.

Rain will not be constant each day, but good rain chances are in the forecast each day.

Afternoon thunderstorms are possible for much of southeastern Arizona on Wednesday and Thursday, and the heaviest rain is forecast to occur late Thursday and into Friday as the area of low pressure finally moves through the State.

Most valley locations should see between 0.5" - 1.5" of rain, while the mountains could pick up close to 4" before coming to an end late Friday.

The snow level will stay above our mountaintops through Thursday, but the rain could change over to snow above 8000' by Friday. A few inches of snow could fall at this elevation.

Because of the long duration of this event, flooding should remain a low impact, but locally flooded roadways could present a concern in areas of thunderstorms.