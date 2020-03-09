Tucson Festival of Books canceled amid Coronavirus concerns

TUCSON - As the coronavirus continues to impact Arizona, one of the largest book festivals in the nation, the Tucson Festival of Books, decided Monday morning to cancel the festival this weekend.

On Saturday crews had just finished putting up all of the tents for this year's festival of books, and by Monday afternoon, they started taking them all down.

"We struggled, the board struggled a lot. The chairs of all the different committees were really hoping that we would be able to continue it," said Andy Shatken, Co-chair of the Steering Committee for the Festival of Books.

The board decided unanimously to cancel the event.

Normally this weekend would bring over 140,000 people and over 350 authors to the University of Arizona Mall. Instead, it will be empty.

"We started getting cancellations from many of our authors who would have had to flown (sic) in from all over the country," said Shatken.

In addition to the authors, the festival relies on the help of around 1,000 volunteers to put on the event and with the coronavirus outbreak organizers were unsure of how many would show up this year.

That was another key factor in deciding to shut it down and despite the disappointment, the board believes this was the right decision.

"Every call we've gotten back, every feedback we've gotten back was 'we're very sad, it's really unfortunate but you really made the right, responsible decision'," said Stuart Shatken, Co-chair of the Steering Committee for the Festival of Books.

Previously, organizers wanted to make it a touch-free festival, which would mean no shaking hands for authors, hugging or taking pictures with festival-goers.

However, after considering the author cancellations, the volunteer aspect and the general health and wellness of everyone involved they decided the best course of action was to plan for next year.